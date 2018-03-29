Air of Uncertainty: DOJ involved in controversial plant emitting 'likely carcinogen'

The tiny northwest Louisiana town of Naughton is an unlikely place to see a massive collection of wild animals from around the world. But years ago, a husband and wife team turned their taxidermy skills into the creation of a homemade natural history museum.more>>
Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality documents and sources have revealed the federal justice department is involved in an ongoing issue concerning the Denka manufacturing plant in Laplace.more>>
"When I came out, I'm looking at glass all on the street, on both sides of the street," said Seventh Ward resident Sheila St. James. "I thought it was some kind of apocalypse. I'm like, 'what is going on? Was there a tornado that came through?' I didn't know what was going on." Dozens of neighbors on North Dorgenois awoke to the same heart-sinking discovery.more>>
Months after resigning from his post as Mandeville head football coach, Guy LeCompte has a new home as Holy Cross has named him to the same position, as well as athletic director.more>>
There's a date you should check before firing up that gas grill or lighting the burner under that pot of crawfish.more>>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.more>>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.more>>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.more>>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.more>>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.more>>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.more>>
Authorities say one person is dead and another person suffered burns after an accident involving a motorhome that caught fire off of I-95 in Colleton County Thursday night.more>>
Police were called to the 7-11 in the 6100 block of 19th Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after there were reports of a robbery. The suspect, 21-year-old Treshun Devonte Bates, tried to buy tobacco products but was turned away for lack of identification, according to police.more>>
