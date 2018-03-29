LSU responds to batting challenge with emphatic win over Mississippi State

The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.more>>
The 2018 Major League Baseball season started with a bang when Ian Happ of the Cubs homered on the very first pitch.more>>
The aftermath of LSU's Tuesday loss to UL-Lafayette that saw the Tigers score just one run and strand eleven runners produced immediate results in the form of a blowout win over Mississippi State Thursday night.more>>
The aftermath of LSU's Tuesday loss to UL-Lafayette that saw the Tigers score just one run and strand eleven runners produced immediate results in the form of a blowout win over Mississippi State Thursday night.more>>
Months after resigning from his post as Mandeville head football coach, Guy LeCompte has a new home as Holy Cross has named him to the same position, as well as athletic director.more>>
Months after resigning from his post as Mandeville head football coach, Guy LeCompte has a new home as Holy Cross has named him to the same position, as well as athletic director.more>>
Rusty Staub, a New Orleans-born Major League Baseball player passed away Thursday morning. He was 73.more>>
Rusty Staub, a New Orleans-born Major League Baseball player passed away Thursday morning. He was 73.more>>
His game on the court has propelled him to be one of the best in the NBA but his look puts him on a completely different level from the rest of the league. New Orleans Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis is known as the 'unibrow' or 'brow', due to not shaving the area between his eyebrows, but that could change soon. Davis tweeted a poll question, Wednesday, asking for opinions on if he should shave his brow.more>>
His game on the court has propelled him to be one of the best in the NBA but his look puts him on a completely different level from the rest of the league. New Orleans Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis is known as the 'unibrow' or 'brow', due to not shaving the area between his eyebrows, but that could change soon. Davis tweeted a poll question, Wednesday, asking for opinions on if he should shave his brow.more>>