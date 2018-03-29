LSU responds to batting challenge with emphatic win over Mississ - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

LSU responds to batting challenge with emphatic win over Mississippi State

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
The aftermath of LSU's Tuesday loss to UL-Lafayette that saw the Tigers score just one run and strand eleven runners produced immediate results in the form of a 10-1 win over Mississippi State Thursday night.

Paul Mainieri got ten strikeouts from starter Zack Hess, who allowed just one run in 6.1 innings pitched. The Bulldogs kept the game close until the seventh inning when a 2-1 lead ballooned to a 9-1 lead. Zach Watson and Antoine Duplantis both had three hits on the night.

The series resumes Friday at 7 p.m., followed by a Saturday finale at 2 p.m.

