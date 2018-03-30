Bruce: Not a cloud in the sky this Easter Weekend

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

Get ready for the payback from mother nature this weekend. Clearing skies and cool temps to start the weekend.

Sunny skies will prevail with no mention of rain.

Overnight lows will be cool in the 40s north shore and 50s south shore. Highs will be in the middle 70s Saturday and near 80 on Easter Sunday.

Get the outdoor plans going as it will be a great weekend to be out and about.

