Free Gas event scheduled on Good Friday

If you need a fill up before you travel this Easter Weekend, why not get some gas for free?

Greater St. Stephen Ministries is paying up to $20 for 250 cars at the pump at The Gentilly-Paris Avenue Shell Station on 2035 Gentilly Blvd and the Sterling Express at 1667 Tchoupitoulas.

This is an annual community outreach program from the group.

They will also provide first come-first serve free oil changes to the first 60 people at the Read Car Care Automotive 7007 Read Blvd New Orleans East.

The giveaways begin at 9 a.m. and will last until noon.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.