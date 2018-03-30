Army Corps to close final bays at Bonnet Carré Spillway

The Army Corps of Engineers have announced that they will close the final bays of the Bonnet Carré Spillway on Friday.

The Army Corps began the closing process March 22.

The Spillway’s 12th operation began March 8 and continued for another 21 days.

At the Mississippi River’s peak flow 183 bays were open with a discharge of 196,000 cubic feet per second being diverted through the spillway, according to a news release issued by The Army Corps of Engineers.

The Bonnet Carré Spillway is designed to ensure that a maximum river flow of 1.25 million cubic feet per second is passed through the Mississippi River and Tributaries system at New Orleans.

Although water levels are receding, allowing the structure’s closure, the Mississippi River in the New Orleans District’s area of responsibility remains elevated, according to the report.

Army Corps personnel will continue flood fight inspections alongside local levee districts and all levee and excavation restrictions remain in effect.

