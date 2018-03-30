MAP: Crescent City Classic: Route & Parking Restrictions

Crowds will flood the street Saturday for the 40th annual Crescent City Classic 10 K race.

Drivers should be aware of traffic restrictions.

The race will start for 8 a.m. on Poydras in front of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It'll head down Convention Center Boulevard, take a left on Canal, onto N. Peters passing Jackson Square.

The race will continue through the French Quarter to Esplanade Avenue, head to City Park before ending on Lelong Avenue.

Commuters should allow extra time to find a parking spot and be mindful of any posted signs.

RTA service could also be impacted. Riders are encourage to check with norta.com for additional information.

