MAP: Chris Owens Easter Parade route

Perfect weather ahead of a busy Easter weekend in New Orleans.

Crowds are set to come out to the 35th annual Chris Owens Easter parade so take out your best pastel outfit.

The parade is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. It will start from the corner of St. Louis and Royal. It will then head up Canal Street, turn on St. Phillip and end on St. Louis and Royal at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel.

Parade goers should be aware of parking restrictions through the French Quarter.

Copyright WVUE 2018. All rights reserved.