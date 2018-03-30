Good Samaritans help Slidell officer attacked in Walmart

A Slidell man is facing multiple charges after violently fighting and attempting to disarm a Slidell Police officer at Walmart Thursday.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. a Slidell Police officer was working a security detail at Walmart when he attempted to stop 37-year-old, David Lewis, for shoplifting.

According to the report, the officer was attempting to stop Lewis when he began violently fighting with the officer.

Lewis is accused of kicking and punching the officer to the ground. The officer’s police radio was pulled from his belt during the struggle, preventing him from being able to call for help, according to the report.

Police said a good citizen took the radio, and was able to activate the officer’s emergency button, which alerted other officers of the distress call.

During the struggle, Lewis is accused of attempting to disarm the police officer by trying to pull the officer’s gun from his holster.

Seeing the officer struggling to subdue the suspect, two good citizens jumped in to help. After backup officers arrived, Lewis was ultimately handcuffed and taken into custody, according to the report.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal commended the citizens who stopped to help the officer.

“Normally it’s our citizens calling for help, but in this case, one of our officers needed help. Several good citizens answered the call and put themselves in harms way in order to assist," Chief Fandal said. "This is why we love our community. It makes it much easier to protect and serve knowing the citizens of our city have our backs.”

Lewis is facing charges of theft, resisting an officer by violence, disturbing the peace by public intoxication, battery on a police officer, and attempting to disarm a police officer.

Lewis was booked into the Slidell City Jail, and will be transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

No one was seriously injured during the incident.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.