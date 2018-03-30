David: Storms return middle of next week

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

A beautiful weekend is ahead with dry weather and low humidity. There will be plenty of sun with just a few more clouds on Easter Sunday.

A warm-up begins on Monday with temperatures reaching the 80s. A stronger southerly breeze may bring a stray shower on Tuesday. A strong cold front will mean storms likely by Wednesday followed by drier weather on Thursday.

Moisture will rapidly return by next Friday bringing our next chance for rain.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.