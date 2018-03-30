Nicondra: Great holiday weekend ahead

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

We had to deal with the storms, now we get the reward.

Clouds linger on this Good Friday, but it is dry, cool and we will continue to see dry and cool air seeping into the region.

Expect clearing skies into the evening and you may even need a jacket with overnight temps falling into the 50s.

Sunny skies will prevail with no mention of rain. Perfect conditions for the Crescent City Classic, Easter Egg Hunts and events going on all over the city. Highs will be in the middle 70s Saturday and near 80 on Easter Sunday.

It will be phenomenal for sunrise services and all the Easter Parades.

