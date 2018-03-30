Fish Fry on Good Friday helps community

The First 72+ fries up fish for Good Friday

The First 72 Plus is frying fish on Good Friday to raise money for their efforts helping men released from incarceration get back into the community.

The group gives former inmates resources to get set up for a productive life, including providing housing for up to six months and job placement.

The group regular fries fish on the first Friday of each month and today they are serving a special Good Friday edition, complete with fish, macaroni and cheese, peas, potato salad, cake, bread, and a soda for just $10.

The volunteers will also deliver to anyone in the city of New Orleans who orders five or more plates by calling 504-237-8161 or emailing suppers@first72plus.org.

