Biggest weekend of the year for crawfish sales arrives

This is the biggest weekend of the year for local seafood shops as crawfish is on the menu for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

This weekend, boiled crawfish will cost you around $3.50 a pound while live is about $2.40 a pound.

And, there's good news, those prices are expected to drop soon.

"We expect them to drop next week," said Dennis' Seafood owner, Denny Lacoste.

"The price is good, come down real good and we're expecting another drop hopefully next week, to drop a little more you know, where everybody can start having good boils at their house during the week, weekends, every time," said Schaefer & Rusich Seafood Owner, Merlin Schaefer.

For the last minute rush, both seafood shops we spoke with today say they'll be open Easter Sunday.

