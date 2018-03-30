Man's legs severely injured in hotel escalator accident

The New Orleans Fire Department rescued a man whose legs were severely injured when he became stuck at the base of an escalator.

Firefighters were called to the Sheraton Hotel on Canal St. around 11 a.m. on Friday after learning a contractor had fallen through and gotten his legs and feet wedged between the escalator steps and the floor.

Off-duty NOFD Firefighter James Spears, a member of one of the NOFD’s Heavy Equipment and Rescue Squads, was able to give a detailed “size-up” of the incident to incoming crews letting them know what possibly needed to be done and what equipment might be needed.

Once on the scene, firefighters used equipment to spread the escalator housing to dislodge the victim.

The 44-year-old man was treated on the scene by New Orleans Emergency Medical Services before being transported to an area hospital with severely lacerated legs and feet and possible broken bones.

