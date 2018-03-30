Man injured in French Quarter shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the French Quarter that left one man injured.

Police reported the shooting around 5:15 p.m.

Officers say a man was shot in the leg in the 700 block of St. Louis Street.

Details are limited at this time.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

