Pelicans fall late in Cleveland 107-102

New Orleans' losing streak is now at three games and it's happening at the wrong time of the season. With six games left in the regular season, the Pelicans are fading fast after losing Friday night in Cleveland 107-102.

The Pels probably feel like this is a game they let get away after leading by 13 in the second half. But, they couldn't finish off the Cavaliers

Cleveland outscored New Orleans 33-22 in the third period, a pivotal frame that turned the momentum in the hosts’ favor and got the sold-out crowd at Quicken Loans Arena back into it.

The fourth quarter was a back and forth affair until LeBron James woke up and took over. James knocked down back to back buckets in the face of would-be Pelicans defenders to put the Cavs up to stay at 105-98.

Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 25 points but didn't get a lot of help from all-star Anthony Davis, who struggled through a rough shooting night to finish with 16.

The Pelicans are still in a playoff spot but just barely. And Sunday's match-up with Oklahoma City is even bigger now.

