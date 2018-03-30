Pelicans fall late in Cleveland 107-102

Designated hitter Beau Jordan launched a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the second, but it was not enough as Mississippi State evened the series with a 4-1 win Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.more>>
Designated hitter Beau Jordan launched a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the second, but it was not enough as Mississippi State evened the series with a 4-1 win Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.more>>
New Orleans losing streak is now at three games and it's happening at the wrong time of the season. With six games left in the regular season, the Pelicans are fading fast after losing Friday night in Cleveland 107-102.more>>
New Orleans losing streak is now at three games and it's happening at the wrong time of the season. With six games left in the regular season, the Pelicans are fading fast after losing Friday night in Cleveland 107-102.more>>
The aftermath of LSU's Tuesday loss to UL-Lafayette that saw the Tigers score just one run and strand eleven runners produced immediate results in the form of a blowout win over Mississippi State Thursday night.more>>
The aftermath of LSU's Tuesday loss to UL-Lafayette that saw the Tigers score just one run and strand eleven runners produced immediate results in the form of a blowout win over Mississippi State Thursday night.more>>
Months after resigning from his post as Mandeville head football coach, Guy LeCompte has a new home as Holy Cross has named him to the same position, as well as athletic director.more>>
Months after resigning from his post as Mandeville head football coach, Guy LeCompte has a new home as Holy Cross has named him to the same position, as well as athletic director.more>>
Rusty Staub, a New Orleans-born Major League Baseball player passed away Thursday morning. He was 73.more>>
Rusty Staub, a New Orleans-born Major League Baseball player passed away Thursday morning. He was 73.more>>