Attorneys for Alton Sterling's children react to body cam video, Salamoni's termination

Designated hitter Beau Jordan launched a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the second, but it was not enough as Mississippi State evened the series with a 4-1 win Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.more>>
New Orleans losing streak is now at three games and it's happening at the wrong time of the season. With six games left in the regular season, the Pelicans are fading fast after losing Friday night in Cleveland 107-102.more>>
Less than an hour after Chief Murphy Paul announced Salimoni's termination and lake's suspension, attorneys for Alton Sterling's children called for reform. They say the video released today offered insight into what black people deal with across the country, calling on change within the Baton Rouge Police Department and nationwide.more>>
Two members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation said they too are tired of the short-term extensions of the critical flood insurance program.more>>
A stroke survivor won't let partial paralysis stop him from making his debut in the Crescent City Classic.more>>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.more>>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.more>>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.more>>
The picture speaks volumes. Seven-year-old Curteria Thomas is smiling and giving the peace sign just hours after being carried down tracks by a train.more>>
Seventy-two people were rounded up during Slick John, a 4-day operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution in Shreveport. Here are the names and some of the photographs of those arrested.more>>
The officer who fired the shots that killed Alton Sterling has been fired, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul confirmed Friday.more>>
A Chinese space station will likely crash to earth this weekend, but the odds of it hitting anybody are substantially longer than winning the lottery.more>>
The family of Alton Sterling will hold a press conference Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. This comes after Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced his decision in the internal affairs investigation.more>>
