Mississippi St. beat LSU 4-1, even series at one

Designated hitter Beau Jordan launched a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the second, but it was not enough as Mississippi State evened the series with a 4-1 win Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.

With the loss, LSU falls to 17-11 overall and 4-4 in conference play while MSU improves to 14-13 and 2-6 in the Southeastern Conference.

Mississippi State starter Ethan Small fired eight innings and limited the Tigers to one run on four hits. The southpaw walked one, struck out nine and improved to 2-2 on the season. Right-hander Cole Gordon entered to pitch the ninth and struck out two Tigers on the way to his second save of the year.

Right-hander Caleb Gilbert (3-2) suffered the loss. The junior pitched 5.1 innings and allowed four runs—two earned—on seven hits, walked two and struck out six.

The Tigers and Bulldogs square off in the rubber match on Saturday

