NOPD: Woman robbed by three males on bikes in the Bywater

Louisiana State Police say a suspected drunk driver has been arrested after striking five pedestrians Friday evening in Terrebonne Parish.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says a woman was robbed by three males on bikes early Saturday morning in the Bywater.more>>
Designated hitter Beau Jordan launched a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the second, but it was not enough as Mississippi State evened the series with a 4-1 win Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.more>>
New Orleans losing streak is now at three games and it's happening at the wrong time of the season. With six games left in the regular season, the Pelicans are fading fast after losing Friday night in Cleveland 107-102.more>>
Less than an hour after Chief Murphy Paul announced Salimoni's termination and lake's suspension, attorneys for Alton Sterling's children called for reform. They say the video released today offered insight into what black people deal with across the country, calling on change within the Baton Rouge Police Department and nationwide.more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.more>>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.more>>
The officer who fired the shots that killed Alton Sterling has been fired, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul confirmed Friday.more>>
Chef Michael Hunter carved a deer leg in the window of his restaurant during a protest in Toronto on March 23.more>>
