NOPD: Woman robbed by three males on bikes in the Bywater

The New Orleans Police Department says a woman was robbed by three males on bikes early Saturday morning in the Bywater.

Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Montegut Street and Royal Street.

According to the victim, she was walking east on Royal St. when she was approached by three males on bikes from behind. One of the suspects pulled a gun on the victim and told her to get on the ground. The victim complied and the other two suspects went through her pockets. The suspects took the victim’s cell phone and wallet.

Before fleeing the scene, the victim asked the suspects if she could have her phone back. They then gave her back her phone before fleeing south on Montegut St. and then in an unknown direction.

If anyone has any details about this robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

