LSP: 4 juveniles and a 17-year-old struck by suspected drunk driver in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana State Police say a suspected drunk driver has been arrested after striking five pedestrians Friday evening in Terrebonne Parish.

The crash happened at 6 p.m. on Island Road south of LA 665 in Pointe Aux Chenes.

According to investigators, 45-year-old Jan Breaux of Raceland was driving her 2003 Ford F-150 southbound on Island Rd. when she entered a right curve in the roadway. Breaux’s vehicle then crossed the centerline, ran off of the left side of the roadway and struck five pedestrians who were fishing near the shoulder of the road.

State Police say four of the pedestrians were juveniles. The fifth was 17-years-old.

Three of the pedestrians suffered moderate to serious injuries and were airlifted to University Medical Center for treatment. The other two pedestrians were taken to Terrebonne General Medical Center with minor injuries.

Breaux was not injured in the crash.

According to investigators, Breaux showed signs of impairment at the scene and was arrested. She provided State Police with a breath sample that showed that she was over the legal limit of .08% BAC.

Breaux has been booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Center for DWI 3rd offense, three counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, two counts of vehicular negligent injuring and careless operation.

The crash remains under investigation.

