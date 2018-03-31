NOPD: Woman struck and killed by motorcycle on Old Gentilly Rd. - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a motorcycle early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 13800 block of Old Gentilly Road.

Investigators say an adult female was walking in the street when she was hit by the driver of a Honda motorcycle traveling westbound.

The crash remains under investigation. 

