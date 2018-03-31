Texas company issues recall for more than 7100 lbs. of raw beef

PFP Enterprises LLC and Texas Meat Packers have issued a recall for more than 7100 pounds of raw beef.

According to officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Safety and Inspection Service, approximately 7146 pounds of raw beef products were produced and packaged without federal inspection.

The following products being recalled are:

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “BEEF SKIRT DICED FOR TACOS,” with a case code of 1470 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18.

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “PRESEASONED BEEF FOR FAJITAS,” with a case code of 36989 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18 and a use-by date of 03/23/19.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS BEEF, FAJITA SEASONED STEAK, BEEF FLANK STEAK FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/23/18 and 03/24/18, a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248261 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS, FAJITA SEASONED STRIPS, BEEF FLANK STRIPS FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/24/18, and a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248253 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

The products have the establishment number “EST 34715” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These recalled items were shipped to retail locations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

So far, there have been no reports of illness due to the recalled products.

For more information about the recall, consumers can contact Patterson Foods at (817) 546-3561 or visit www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.