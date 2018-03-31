Brow gone? Anthony Davis posts video changing his look

Just three days after asking his Twitter followers if he should change his signature look and shave his unibrow, Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis posted a video changing his look.more>>
PFP Enterprises LLC and Texas Meat Packers have issued a recall for more than 7100 pounds of raw beef.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a motorcycle early Saturday morning.more>>
Louisiana State Police say a suspected drunk driver has been arrested after striking five pedestrians Friday evening in Terrebonne Parish.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says a woman was robbed by three males on bikes early Saturday morning in the Bywater.more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.more>>
Chef Michael Hunter carved a deer leg in the window of his restaurant during a protest in Toronto on March 23.more>>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.more>>
PFP Enterprises LLC and Texas Meat Packers have issued a recall for more than 7100 pounds of raw beef.more>>
