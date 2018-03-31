Brow gone? Anthony Davis posts video changing his look

Just three days after asking his Twitter followers if he should change his signature look and shave his unibrow, Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis posted a video changing his look.

Should I shave my brow? — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 28, 2018

Based on the results of the poll, Davis posted a video, Saturday, where he appears to have shaved his unibrow. In the video, he says, "I'm about to make a drastic change in my life and I wanted y'all to be a part of it."

The people have spoken, time for a little change... pic.twitter.com/i5GiGdMei9 — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 31, 2018

After applying the shaving cream and picking up the razor the camera drops and when he picks it back up, the shave is complete and you never see him actually shaving the unibrow.

Toward the end of the video, Davis said, "Big moment, new AD, new brow, lets get it."

The video comes a day before April Fool's Day, so some have speculated if the video is real or not.

Phone drop. Gap is blurry. March 31st. Probably makeup/prosthetics or prerecorded, and it’ll be an April fools reveal tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/e19VWP4ZaI — Tate Renzenbrink (@TRbrink15) March 31, 2018

Camera falls, the edit is just having the camera return showing Anthony Davis after MAKE-UP lol — THΣ SPURSIΔΠ ΣMPIRΣ (@Spursian_Empire) March 31, 2018

Davis' uni-brow has been a part of his look since before he enrolled at the University of Kentucky in 2011. The following year, he was the No. 1 overall pick by New Orleans.

