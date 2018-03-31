Brow gone? Anthony Davis posts video changing his look - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Brow gone? Anthony Davis posts video changing his look

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: Anthony Davis Twitter Source: Anthony Davis Twitter
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Just three days after asking his Twitter followers if he should change his signature look and shave his unibrow, Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis posted a video changing his look.

Based on the results of the poll, Davis posted a video, Saturday, where he appears to have shaved his unibrow. In the video, he says, "I'm about to make a drastic change in my life and I wanted y'all to be a part of it."

After applying the shaving cream and picking up the razor the camera drops and when he picks it back up, the shave is complete and you never see him actually shaving the unibrow. 

Toward the end of the video, Davis said, "Big moment, new AD, new brow, lets get it." 

The video comes a day before April Fool's Day, so some have speculated if the video is real or not. 

Davis' uni-brow has been a part of his look since before he enrolled at the University of Kentucky in 2011. The following year, he was the No. 1 overall pick by New Orleans. 

