Zack: Perfect weather continues

As we turn the calendar to April, you can't ask for much better weather than this. Especially for a holiday weekend.

All of that sunshine from Saturday will carry right on over to Easter Sunday. Now we will start the day on the chilly side with morning lows dipping into the 40s on the North Shore and 50s south of the lake. Quickly we will warm things up through the 70s into the low 80s by afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Those 80s will still feel nice as that dry air sticks around for one more day.

Starting the new work week, the humidity will be on the rise making those 80 degree highs feel more uncomfortable. Once the humidity returns as the strong southerly winds take hold, there is always that random shower chance but I keep any significant rainfall out of the forecast until late Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will be with our next frontal boundary that will likely bring another round of storms through the area.

Behind this front will be another surge of cooler and drier air for Thursday. Don't get used to it, our next storm system may already be on our heels by the end of the week and next weekend bringing with it the next chance for rain.

Zack Fradella