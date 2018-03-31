NOPD: Arrest made in French Quarter shooting

New Orleans police have arrested a man, who they say is responsible for a shooting in the French Quarter. Darrell Collins, 24 was taken into custody Friday, just hours after the shooting took place in the 700 block of St. Louis Street.

According to police, the victim was shot in the leg.

Collins was taken to Orleans Parish Jail and booked with relative to aggravated battery by shooting.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.