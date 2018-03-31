NOPD: Teen reported missing from Mid City

New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a teen reported missing from Mid City. Dulce Nicolle Villatoro, 16, was last seen by a relative around 8:15 p.m. Friday as she left her home in the 2800 block of Bienville Street without permission.

She has yet to return home and has not been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information that could help locate Dulce Nicolle Villatoro, you are asked to call the NOPD at 504-822-1111 or NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.

