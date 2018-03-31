GMB Racing's Lone Sailor sits 11th in Kentucky Derby standings

Lone Sailor finished second in the Louisiana Derby. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

With only five Kentucky Derby prep races left, Gayle Benson-owned (GMB Racing) Lone Sailor holds the 11th spot in the Derby standings with 42 points.

The top 20 horses in the Derby standings, qualify for "The Run for the Roses." Never in the points system history has a horse with 42 points not qualified for the "Super Bowl" of racing.

Lone Sailor achieved 42 points with a second place finish in the Louisiana Derby (40 points), and third place in the Breeders' Futurity (2 points).

Audible and Noble Indy lead the Kentucky Derby standings with 110 points. Audible won the Florida Derby on Saturday in convincing fashion. Noble Indy edged out Lone Sailor to take the Louisiana Derby.

The Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday, May 5th.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.