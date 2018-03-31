Tulane Baseball loses weekend finale 10-8, drops series to USF

Tulane's record now sits at 12-17. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Tulane dropped game three of their series to the University of South Florida, 10-8. The Bulls took the series 2-1.

The difference on Saturday, USF scored three runs in the eighth inning to take the lead for good. The Green Wave fell to 12-17 overall, and 3-3 in The American.

Grant Matthews hit two RBI doubles in the contest, and Grant Witherspoon hit a pair of RBI singles.

The Wave return home to host UNO at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

