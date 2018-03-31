Southeastern takes series with 9-1 victory over McNeese - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Southeastern takes series with 9-1 victory over McNeese

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
SLU is 21-10 in 2018. Source: Garland Gillen, FOX 8 SLU is 21-10 in 2018. Source: Garland Gillen, FOX 8
(WVUE) -

A Kyle Schimpf grand slam in the first inning surged SLU to a 9-1 victory over McNeese. The win on Saturday, clinched a series win for the Lions over the Cowboys (2-1).

Southeastern (21-10, 9-3 Southland) sits one-and-a-half games back of Sam Houston State in the conference standings, tied for second place with Central Arkansas.

Carlisle Koestler (5-1) allowed only one run in six innings of work for Southeastern. Schimpf, a St. Paul's graduate, finished the contest with five RBI.

SLU  returns to action Tuesday hosting Alcorn State at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • 3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:34 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:34:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.more>>
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.more>>

  • GMB Racing's Lone Sailor sits 11th in Kentucky Derby standings

    GMB Racing's Lone Sailor sits 11th in Kentucky Derby standings

    Lone Sailor finished second in the Louisiana Derby. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneLone Sailor finished second in the Louisiana Derby. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    With only five Kentucky Derby prep races left, Gayle Benson-owned (GMB Racing) Lone Sailor holds the 11th spot in the Derby standings with 42 points. 

    more>>

    With only five Kentucky Derby prep races left, Gayle Benson-owned (GMB Racing) Lone Sailor holds the 11th spot in the Derby standings with 42 points. 

    more>>

  • Tulane Baseball loses weekend finale 10-8, drops series to USF

    Tulane Baseball loses weekend finale 10-8, drops series to USF

    Tulane's record now sits at 12-17. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneTulane's record now sits at 12-17. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    Tulane dropped game three of their series to the University of South Florida, 10-8. 

    more>>

    Tulane dropped game three of their series to the University of South Florida, 10-8. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly