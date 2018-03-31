Southeastern takes series with 9-1 victory over McNeese

A Kyle Schimpf grand slam in the first inning surged SLU to a 9-1 victory over McNeese. The win on Saturday, clinched a series win for the Lions over the Cowboys (2-1).

Southeastern (21-10, 9-3 Southland) sits one-and-a-half games back of Sam Houston State in the conference standings, tied for second place with Central Arkansas.

Carlisle Koestler (5-1) allowed only one run in six innings of work for Southeastern. Schimpf, a St. Paul's graduate, finished the contest with five RBI.

SLU returns to action Tuesday hosting Alcorn State at 6 p.m.

