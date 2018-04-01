Fired BRPD officer involved in Alton Sterling shooting appeals decision

Blane Salamoni, one of the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling was fired from his position, Friday, by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.more>>
Blane Salamoni, one of the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling was fired from his position, Friday, by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.more>>
New Orleans police have arrested a man, who they say is responsible for a shooting in the French Quarter.more>>
New Orleans police have arrested a man, who they say is responsible for a shooting in the French Quarter.more>>
With only five Kentucky Derby prep races left, Gayle Benson-owned (GMB Racing) Lone Sailor holds the 11th spot in the Derby standings with 42 points.more>>
With only five Kentucky Derby prep races left, Gayle Benson-owned (GMB Racing) Lone Sailor holds the 11th spot in the Derby standings with 42 points.more>>
Thousands kicked off Easter weekend by walking and running the Crescent City Classic Saturday morning.more>>
Thousands kicked off Easter weekend by walking and running the Crescent City Classic Saturday morning.more>>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a teen reported missing from Mid City.more>>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a teen reported missing from Mid City.more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.more>>
It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.more>>
A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.more>>
A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.more>>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.more>>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.more>>