NOPD investigating multiple overnight shootings

Police on the North Shore are investigating a shooting involving a St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputy that left the deputy injured and the suspect dead.more>>
Police on the North Shore are investigating a shooting involving a St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputy that left the deputy injured and the suspect dead.more>>
Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Sunday morning. The first shooting happened 1600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The second shooting happened in the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue.more>>
Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Sunday morning. The first shooting happened 1600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The second shooting happened in the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue.more>>
Blane Salamoni, one of the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling was fired from his position, Friday, by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.more>>
Blane Salamoni, one of the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling was fired from his position, Friday, by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.more>>
New Orleans police have arrested a man, who they say is responsible for a shooting in the French Quarter.more>>
New Orleans police have arrested a man, who they say is responsible for a shooting in the French Quarter.more>>
With only five Kentucky Derby prep races left, Gayle Benson-owned (GMB Racing) Lone Sailor holds the 11th spot in the Derby standings with 42 points.more>>
With only five Kentucky Derby prep races left, Gayle Benson-owned (GMB Racing) Lone Sailor holds the 11th spot in the Derby standings with 42 points.more>>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.more>>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.more>>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.more>>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.more>>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.more>>
It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.more>>
It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.more>>