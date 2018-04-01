NOPD investigating multiple overnight shootings

Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened within the same hour Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened around 2:01 a.m. in the1600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

The second shooting happened at 2:35 a.m. in the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue.

No further information about the victims and their condition is immediately available. FOX 8 will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.