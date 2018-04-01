Police: St. Tammany deputy shot, injured following vehicle pursuit; suspect killed

Police on the North Shore are investigating a shooting involving a St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputy that left the deputy injured and the suspect dead.

According to police, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, deputies were in pursuit of a person who was believed to be involved in multiple vehicle burglaries.

During the chase, the suspect crashed their car in a ditch in the Goodbee area. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and the deputies.

A deputy, who was shot during the exchange, has been taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. The deputy has since been taken out of surgery and sent to ICU where he is listed in stable condition.

The male who exchanged gunfire with deputies is reportedly deceased.

Details are limited at this time. We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

