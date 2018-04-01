Anthony Davis reveals brow shaving video was a prank

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis revealed Sunday that the video, of him "shaving" his unibrow was a prank.

The video, which was posted Saturday showed Davis applying shaving cream to the center of his unibrow and putting a razor up to the area.

The camera gets knocked down and when it is picked back up, it appeared that Davis shaved his brow.

After the video was posted on Twitter, many speculated if it was real, stating that it was posted the day before April Fools Day.

Davis took to Twitter Sunday saying that the "shaving" was a prank and revealed a photo with the unibrow still in place.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.