Anthony Davis reveals brow shaving video was a prank

Police on the North Shore are investigating a shooting involving a St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputy that left the deputy injured and the suspect dead.more>>
Police on the North Shore are investigating a shooting involving a St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputy that left the deputy injured and the suspect dead.more>>
Pelicans forward Anthony Davis revealed Sunday that the video, of him "shaving" his unibrow was fake.more>>
Pelicans forward Anthony Davis revealed Sunday that the video, of him "shaving" his unibrow was fake.more>>
Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Sunday morning. The first shooting happened 1600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The second shooting happened in the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue.more>>
Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Sunday morning. The first shooting happened 1600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The second shooting happened in the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue.more>>
Blane Salamoni, one of the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling was fired from his position, Friday, by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.more>>
Blane Salamoni, one of the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling was fired from his position, Friday, by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.more>>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.more>>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.more>>
President Donald Trump claims Border Patrol agents can't do their jobs properly because of "ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws".more>>
President Donald Trump claims Border Patrol agents can't do their jobs properly because of "ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws".more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.more>>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.more>>
A legal observer and witness says the deputy accelerated toward the woman, who held up her hand and made a stop motion before the vehicle struck her.more>>
A legal observer and witness says the deputy accelerated toward the woman, who held up her hand and made a stop motion before the vehicle struck her.more>>