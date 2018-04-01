FFF: Treasure Drew Brees, we don't know when #9 will be gone

In this edition of FFF we focus on the future of Drew Brees, the crazy debut of Zlatan, and a Netflix food series making you think outside of the box.

FOOTBALL

Drew Brees inked a new deal in March that assures he'll retire a Saint. The three-year deal is for $70 million, but the third year for $20 million, is set to void automatically in March 2020.

After Brees signed his new deal, he was of course asked how long he has left in the Black and Gold. In pure Brees fashion, he was very guarded on his future.

“Just take it one year at a time, but I do have a goal, I do have a vision," said Brees. "I’m not going to share it with you guys, sorry. But I do have a goal and a vision for where my career’s going to go and how long it’s going to last, but I’m very, very focused on each year, one at a time.”

Payton at the NFL Owners' Meeting also received the same question.

Coach Payton said they focus on “the now” with Drew Brees. Won’t guess how long Brees has left with the #Saints. — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) March 27, 2018

There's zero guarantee Brees will finish the life of his contract, so just enjoy the ride while it last. He's still one of the top three quarterbacks in the league. Though, if the Saints win Super Bowl 53, all bets could be off, and the "vision" could be accelerated.

FÚTBOL

If you thought American athletes were over-the-top, and "me first," wait until you meet Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Numerous times in this space I've spoken about Ibrahimovic. Now that he's stateside, we all get to witness his "greatness." This is all started when he inked with the LA Galaxy.

His first appearance with the Galaxy, many soon will not forget. His squad trailed crosstown rival LAFC 3-0, but then Zlatan took over.

Dreamt about this last night. pic.twitter.com/9WZG12rRb9 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 1, 2018

That INSANE goal was then followed up with the game-winner, from you guessed it, Zlatan.

Once again, Zlatan always make an entrance, One this writer will not soon forget.

FOOD

I'm obsessed with a Netfix documentary series, and it's all about food. This one is Ugly Delicious, and stars chef David Chang.

The rock star chef travels the world, trying out different foods from different cultures. Each of the eight episodes focus on one food.

They even hit New Orleans in one episode. I take issue with the way they cook crawfish in the episode, but to each his or her own.

The reason I love this so much, is they're obsession with food. They eat, they debate, and it's fantastic.

I'll admit, I get in a routine of eating the same meals each week. I know what I'm getting, and I know it will be good every time. This documentary makes you think outside of the box. Mix it up, try new things.

That's why on my social media from now on, I'll be posting my favorite meal of the week. It'll force me to explore my city more, and find new delicacies in NOLA.

