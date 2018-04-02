State Police searching for suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run

State Police are searching for a suspect who they say struck and killed a man in Metairie.

According to a news release issued by State Police, around 8:25 p.m. Sunday Troop B was dispatched to the scene of the hit and run on Airline Drive.

The pedestrian who was struck and killed was identified as 59-year-old Nathaniel Bailey of Metairie.

According to the report, Bailey was walking near the fog line and was struck by a dark colored Nissan Maxima.

State Police said the car had a LA temporary tag.

The Nissan fled the scene on the Earhart Expressway into Orleans Parish, according tot he report.

Bailey was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is on-going.

State Police say the Nissan Maxima will be missing the passenger side view mirror, damage to the passenger side and possible damage to the front right bumper.

Louisiana State Police is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or driver to contact Troop B at 504.471.2775.

