NOPD investigates six shootings on violent Easter Sunday

The New Orleans Police Department investigating six shootings on Easter Sunday.

Seven people were injured in the shootings, and one man was killed.

A shooting late Sunday night left a man hurt near the Warehouse District and Central City.

NOPD said the shooting took place in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard.

Two other men were shot after 5:30 p.m. 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard.

One of the victims died at the hospital a few hours later, according to NOPD.

NOPD said two men were also shot in Central City just before 5:00 p.m.

Another man was shot on Elysian Fields Avenue while he was robbed in the Seventh Ward Sunday morning.

One man was walking to his car on St. Charles Avenue in the Lower Garden District when he was shot.

According to NOPD, another man was shot in the foot on Grand Bayou Drive in New Orleans East.

All of the shootings are under investigation, and they come just days after 25 new NOPD graduates hit the streets for their field training.

