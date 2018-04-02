Nicondra: Early patchy fog followed by sun and warm temperatures

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

This last day off of school for some and the beginning of the stretch for others will bring another fantastic day with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures after a nearly perfect Easter weekend. Expect temperatures in the 60s to rise into the 80s for the afternoon with no issues for Monday outside of some early patchy fog.

Starting the new work week, the humidity will be on the rise making those 80 degree highs feel more uncomfortable. Once the humidity returns as the strong southerly winds take hold, there is always that random shower chance, but I keep any significant rainfall out of the forecast until late Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will be with our next frontal boundary that will likely bring another round of storms through the area.

Behind this front will be another surge of cooler and drier air for Thursday. Don't get used to it, our next storm system may already be on our heels by the end of the week and next weekend bringing with it the next chance for rain.

