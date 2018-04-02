Veterinarian accused of killing neighbor's dog due in court

A former River Ridge Veterinarian accused of shooting and killing her neighbor's dog is expected to appear in court Monday for a pre-trial hearing.

Kelly Folse faces animal cruelty, weapons, and drug charges in connection to the death of the bulldog back in December.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said she made threats towards the dog because she thought it made too much noise, but deputies found no evidence that the dog was aggressive.

Folse was working at Abadie Veterinarian Hospital in Harahan at the time of the shooting.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

