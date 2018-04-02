Report: Decomposed body found in bushes near I-610

A body was found near Interstate 610 Saturday, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

According to the report, New Orleans Police Department investigators were alerted to the decomposed body by two men who found it in bushes near Interstate 610 and St. Bernard Avenue in Gentilly.

NOPD is working to identify the remains, according to the report.

