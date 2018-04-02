Report: NOPD Child Abuse Unit investigating woman's miscarriage

The New Orleans Police Department Special Victim and Child Abuse division is investigating a 24-year-old's miscarriage, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

According to the report, the 24-year-old woman was brought to an areal hospital Saturday night after miscarrying.

Her unborn child had a missing arm, a gash across the face and a gash on the right arm/shoulder area, according to the report.

NOLA.com | The Times Picayune reports that the fetus was 21 weeks into the gestation period.

According to the report, police listed the location for the incident as an unclassified death on the 2200 block of AP Tureaud Avenue in the 7th Ward.

