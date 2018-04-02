Report: NOPD Child Abuse Unit investigating woman's miscarriage

The New Orleans Police Department Special Victim and Child Abuse division is investigating a 24-year-old's miscarriage, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.more>>
A body was found near Interstate 610 Saturday, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.more>>
This evening, at approximately 8:25 pm, Louisiana State Police Troop B was notified of a fatal hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on US 61 south at North Elm Street.more>>
A former River Ridge Veterinarian accused of shooting and killing her neighbor's dog is expected to appear in court Monday for a pre-trial hearing.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.more>>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.more>>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.more>>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.more>>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.more>>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.more>>
The beef products were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.more>>
