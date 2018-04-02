State Police searching for 10-year-old missing since Easter Sunday

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Media Advisory for a missing 10-year-old out of East Carroll Parish.

Jazzmyne Taylor, 10, has not been seen since Easter Sunday around 3:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of Second Street in Lake Providence, according to the report.

Taylor has long black hair crocheted in braid, brown eyes, and is 5'10 weighing 130 pounds. She was wearing a gray and white striped short-sleeve shirt, light blue jeans, black Jordan tennis shoes, and carrying a pink glittered backpack.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Taylor should immediately contact the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-559-2800 or 911.

This not an AMBER Alert, but a request for media to publicize the information about this endangered/missing child in their area.

