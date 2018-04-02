Joe Biden bringing book tour to New Orleans - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Joe Biden bringing book tour to New Orleans

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Former Vice President Joe Biden is extending his 30-city American Promise Tour with the addition of nine new events, including in New Orleans.   

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to continue this tour and hear from so many people, “ said Biden.  

During his American Promise Tour events, Biden has discussed the big political moments of his career, the life-altering choices he made, and the key traits that have helped him persevere through challenges, according to the news release.

In November 2017, Biden’s #1 New York Times bestselling memoir, PROMISE ME, DAD: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose was published. 

PROMISE ME, DAD chronicles 2015, the most momentous and challenging year in Vice President Biden’s extraordinary life and career. For twelve months, the vice president balanced the twin imperatives of living up to his responsibilities to his country and his family while his son Beau battled brain cancer, according to the news release issued by Creative Artists Agency.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, April 6th at 10 a.m. at the Saenger Theatre Box Office, ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. 

The box office, located at 1111 Canal St., is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees. 

A full list of tour dates is available at JoeBidenBook.com.

 For more information, please visit saengernola.com.

