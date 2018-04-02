Chef John Folse: Pimiento cheeseburgers - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Chef John Folse: Pimiento cheeseburgers

Written by: Romni DiJohn
This recipe is courtesy of John T. Edge’s cookbook, Hamburgers & Fries: An American Story. Edge warns readers and cooks not to upset the balance of condiments with this burger. He says that chili, ketchup and mustard are all forbidden, as all the flavor you need is included in the pimiento cheese topping.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients for Pimiento Cheese:

24 ounces shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese

1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained

1 tsp dried, rubbed sage

1 tbsp black pepper

2 tbsps chopped scallions

pinch sugar or to taste

? cup mayonnaise

Method for Pimiento Cheese:

In a large mixing bowl, combine cheese, drained pimientos, sage, pepper, scallions and sugar. Stir in mayonnaise until a chunky paste forms. If not using immediately, chill pimiento cheese. Remove from refrigerator just prior to cooking burgers because it will need a few minutes to soften.

Ingredients for Burgers:

1 pound ground chuck

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

4 buns

4 leaves lettuce

1 tomato, sliced

Method for Burgers:

In a medium mixing bowl, combine meat, salt and pepper. Form into 4 equally sized patties. Heat a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Place patties in skillet and cook 3–4 minutes per side for medium-rare. You may also wish to cook patties on a barbecue pit. Slather buns with pimiento cheese, then add patties, lettuce and tomato.

