Report: Deputy shot in St. Tammany only had six minutes left in shift before pursuit

New details have emerged in the shooting that injured a St. Tammany deputy over the weekend.

According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times Picayune, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputy Justin Nail, 36, had just pulled up to his Covington home Sunday when he heard word of a pursuit happening nearby.

According to the report, he left his home to chase the vehicle burglary suspect.

Jessica, his wife, told NOLA.com | The Times Picayune that she heard him leave in a hurry and anxiously waited for him to return. When he didn't come home, she began to worry.

According to the report, two officers pulled up and asked her to get in the car, that Justin had been injured.

During the chase, the suspect crashed their car into a ditch in the Goodbee area. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect, Joseph Walden Johnson Jr., and the deputies.

Walden was killed in the gunfight.

According to the report, Justin was out of surgery and resting Monday at an area hospital.,

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said on Sunday that Justin is expected to make a full recovery.

St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister released the following statement, Sunday afternoon:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sheriff's Deputy that was gravely injured in the line of duty overnight. His bravery is an inspiration to us all. I ask all of our citizens, of all congregations to pray for his speedy recovery, and comfort his family."

To learn more about Justin and his wife, click here.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.