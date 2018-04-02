Report: Deputy shot in St. Tammany only had six minutes left in shift before pursuit

Bond has been set for a woman who struck five pedestrians in Terrebonne Parish Friday.more>>
Bond has been set for a woman who struck five pedestrians in Terrebonne Parish Friday.more>>
Commuters should plan extra time due to a fatal accident on I-10 West near Gramercy.more>>
Commuters should plan extra time due to a fatal accident on I-10 West near Gramercy.more>>
An accident has caused the southbound Causeway Bridge to close.more>>
An accident has caused the southbound Causeway Bridge to close.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.more>>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.more>>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.more>>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.more>>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.more>>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.more>>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.more>>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.more>>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.more>>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.more>>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.more>>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.more>>
In 30 minutes, Balodis and her husband caught 40 scorpions in her apartment complex.more>>
In 30 minutes, Balodis and her husband caught 40 scorpions in her apartment complex.more>>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.more>>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.more>>
The beef products were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.more>>
The beef products were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.more>>