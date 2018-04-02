Fatality shuts down I-10 West near Gramercy

Commuters should plan extra time due to a fatal accident on I-10 West near Gramercy.

I-10 West is closed at mile marker 196 due to a two car crash. State police say it happened around 11:15 am. One person is confirmed dead with another seriously injured.

Traffic heading west on I-10 will be diverted to Highway 641. Commuters can also take Airline for an alternate.

