Bond set for woman who struck 4 juveniles in Terrebonne Parish

Bond has been set for a woman who struck five pedestrians in Terrebonne Parish Friday.

Jan Breaux, 45, was charged with three counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, two counts of vehicular negligent injuring and careless operation. She was suspected of drinking and driving, making the incident her 3rd DWI, according to police.

Breaux's bond was set at $250,000.

Police said Breaux was driving her 2003 Ford F-150 southbound on Island Road when she entered a right curve in the roadway.

Breaux’s vehicle then crossed the centerline, ran off of the left side of the roadway and struck five pedestrians who were fishing near the shoulder of the road.

State Police say four of the pedestrians were juveniles. The fifth was 17-years-old.

Three of the pedestrians suffered moderate to serious injuries and were airlifted to University Medical Center for treatment. The other two pedestrians were taken to Terrebonne General Medical Center with minor injuries.

Breaux was not injured in the crash.

According to investigators, Breaux showed signs of impairment at the scene and was arrested. She provided State Police with a breath sample that showed that she was over the legal limit of .08% BAC.

The crash remains under investigation.

