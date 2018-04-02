Source: Saints held private workout with Iowa CB Josh Jackson

The Saints held a private workout with Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson, a league source tells FOX 8 Sports. Jackson finished last season with eight interceptions and 27 pass break-ups for the Hawkeyes, including three in one game against Ohio State.

At 6'1 and 192 pounds, Jackson is considered a first round pick who may be available when the Saints pick at 27. The Saints signed Patrick Robinson this offseason but could be in the market for a cornerback in the draft to compete on the outside with Ken Crawley.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.