Police look for jilted lover accused of armed robbery

New Orleans police are looking for a woman in connection with an armed robbery in Algiers.

Jean Rapp, 39, was reportedly in an argument with someone about their relationship around 2 a.m. in the 5700 block of Norland Avenue on Friday.

During the argument, Rapp allegedly demanded money from the victim. When the victim refused, Rapp pulled out a handgun and demanded the money, to which the victim complied before Rapp fled the scene, the NOPD said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rapp is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

