FOX 8 honored for investigative reporting on La. State Police

Col. Edmonson during our interview in the French Quarter in early March. (FOX 8)

FOX 8 is proud to announce a new national award for our investigative work.

Lee Zurik and his team are among the winners of the 2017 Investigative Reporters & Editors Awards.

They put in thousands of hours of undercover surveillance work and filed more than 30 public records requests for the “State of Unrest” series.

That probe helped to peel back the layers of potential corruption at Louisiana State Police.

Following our findings, Mike Edmonson resigned as State Police superintendent, one of the commissioners responsible for overseeing State Police quit.

And criminal investigations were launched to scrutinize some of LSP’s highest-paid troopers.

You can catch up on this award-winning work at FOX8Live.com/StateofUnrest.

