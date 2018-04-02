Bruce: Changes on the way as rain, storms approach

You noticed warmer and more humid air moving in, Monday. That will set the stage for another round of rain and a few possible strong to severe storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. I keep any significant rainfall out of the forecast until late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. This will be with our next frontal boundary that will likely bring another round of storms through the area.

Behind this front will be another surge of cooler and drier air for Thursday. Don't get used to it, our next storm system may already be on our heels by the end of the week and next weekend bringing with it the next chance for rain.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

