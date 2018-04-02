NOPD: Man arrested for pointing gun at security guard on Bourbon Street

New Orleans police arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at another man outside of a Bourbon Street bar. Nicholas Morel, 31, was taken into custody following the event, which occurred in the 400 block of Bourbon around 1:24 a.m. on Mar. 22.

According to police, patrol officers were flagged down by the manager of the Swamp Bar and were told that there was a disturbance at the bar. The manager said that Morel and a second person, were detained following an altercation between the pair and bar security. The manager also handed over a gun that was reportedly taken from Morel.

Officers learned that the second individual reportedly pushed the security guard prior to Morel reportedly punching the guard and pointing the gun at him.

The officers took Morel into custody and booked him with aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm in an alcoholic beverage outlet, illegal carrying of a concealed weapon and as a felon in possession of a firearm. The second individual was questioned by police, but never arrested and later released.

If you have any additional information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.